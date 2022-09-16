Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Prospect Luke Cavallin Starts in Goal for Game 2 in Traverse City, Other Lineup Changes against Blues

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Luke Cavallin will start in goal when they on the St. Louis Blues in their second prospects tournament contest.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Luke Cavallin will get the nod in goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the St. Louis Blues in their second prospects tournament game on Friday.

The Toronto Marlies signed Cavallin to a two-year contract in June. He had just finished up his final season with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL with where he led all goaltenders with a .929 save percentage in the playoffs.

Keith Petruzzelli put in a solid performance during the Marlies’ 6-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

On defense, Noah Van Vliet and Kasper Larsen draw in as the Axel Rindell and Tommy Miller come out. Rindell had a particularly tough game with several turnovers committed on his end of the ice.

Up front, Sean McGurn and Pano Fimis will suit up on the fourth line with Ty Voit as Brandon Lisowsky and Graham Slaggert come out.

Lisowsky seemed a bit overwhelmed at times in the early going of the first game. 

The Leafs intend to provide another live stream as they did in the first game, despite some technical issues from Centre Ice Arena that caused many fans to miss most of the first period of Thursday’s game.

Prospects

