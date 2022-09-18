Maple Leafs Shuffle Forward Lines, Holmberg Gets a Look at 1C for Prospects Game Against Blue Jackets

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Pontus Holmberg will see some action at the top center position as the club shuffles up its lineup ahead of their third game at Traverse City prospects tournament.

Holmberg has looked impressive through two games with a goal and two assists. Initially starting the first contest as the third-line center, the Leafs moved him up to the second-line spot to start the second period and that helped them overcome an early deficit on route to a 6-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Fraser Minten, who had spent the first two games as the first-line center, moves to the left wing alongside Holmberg and Nick Abruzzese will slot in on the right side of the line.

The trio of Minten, Nick Robertson and Alex Steeves have all been split up to play on different lines against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Robertson has had some flashes of brilliance, but had made some mistakes earlier in the tournament.

The Leafs struggled to get their offense going against the St. Louis Blues on Friday. They had four power-play opportunities in the first period and failed to capitalize on any of them. St. Louis went on to win the game 8-3.

Keith Petruzzelli will go back in goal on Saturday after a solid performance against the Stars on Thursday.

Axel Rindell is back in the lineup on defense after he was scratched for the second game. The Finnish prospect struggled in the opening game of the tournament, which included a couple of ill-advised passes in his own end, leading to Grade-A scoring chances for Dallas.