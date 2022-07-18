Skip to main content

Matthew Knies Hopeful to Join Maple Leafs Next Season After College Run

After choosing to stay in school instead of taking the fast track to the NHL last April, the University of Minnesota forward was thankful to the Maple Leafs for making him feel comfortable with his decision.

When Nick Abruzzese signed with the Maple Leafs, he was asked about his thoughts on fellow Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Team USA Olympic teammate Matthew Knies.

“He’s three years younger than me, but he makes me look like a boy,” Abruzzese said in March. 

And while the 23-year-old Abruzzese leaped at the opportunity to join the Maple Leafs last season after his college season at Harvard University concluded, Knies, the Leafs 2021 second-round draft pick (57th overall), struggled with the decision before he ultimately chose to commit to the University of Minnesota for one more season.

“I just needed one more year to be a better player,” Knies said after his first day at Maple Leafs development camp on Sunday. “I know it’s a big step to make it to the NHL, so I’m trying to make it a much smoother transition.”

Last April, his Golden Gophers were eliminated in the semifinals of the NCAA Frozen Four tournament and that left the Arizona-born hockey player with a decision to make.  

That’s when the courting process from the Maple Leafs began.

Knies heard from friends and family who got into his ear about what he should do. Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas presented Knies with the opportunity to make a big impact on a club ready to embark on another playoff run.

But there was reassurance that whatever Knies decided, the Maple Leafs were on board.

“He made me feel comfortable and part of the Leafs family,” Knies said of Dubas. “They wanted me to become the best player that I can, so they left that decision up to me. They were really professional about it and really helpful.”

Knies received some words of wisdom from Auston Matthews. The fellow Arizona native reached out to Knies during the decision process and once again at the end of the season.

“Just be patient and make sure you’re ready for the jump,” Knies said of the advice from the NHL’s Hart Trophy winner. “Be patient, work on your skills and develop yourself and make sure you’re ready for the next step.”

With the Maple Leafs continuing to construct their roster for next season, a player like Knies could fit in well as a late-season addition and certainly would add to their depth up front.

That what Knies is hoping for.

“I think I’m going to develop a lot next year and hopefully I can join (the Maple Leafs) again this season,” he said.

The 19-year-old stood out as the most NHL-ready of the 44 players invited to development camp. Before he can get that opportunity again, he has to continue to evolve his game. Listed at 6’3 and 210 points, Knies is a physical presence on the ice and he has a good shot. But like any camp, the Leafs are looking for Knies to show signs of taking it one step further. 

“He needs to continue to work on his skating and his mobility,” Maple Leafs assistant general manager Hayley Wickenheiser said. “Every time he’s on the ice (he needs to) make and impact on the game in key moments.” 

Knies is taking everything in. He rarely, if at all, lost a one-on-one battle during Sunday’s on-ice session with other prospects.

His first visit to Toronto since he was kid playing in tournaments, Knies intend to take what he can get during his stay.

“The message at camp here is to be a thief, taking things from players” Knies said. “When you see someone doing something good, you take it and apply it to your game.

“That’s what I’m trying to do here is taking all the information in and add it to make sure I’m a better player.”

 

