Alex Ovechkin Greets Kris Letang Prior to Penguins vs Capitals

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals may have built one of the NHL’s biggest rivalries over the years, but the players on each team still know how to be gentlemen.

During warmups before their most recent battle, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin stopped for a moment to show his support to Penguins defenseman Kris Letang.

The last couple of months haven’t been nice to Letang after suffering the second stroke of his life and losing his father forcing a personal leave from the team.

Letang made his return against the Florida Panthers and put up a four-point game, including the game-winning overtime goal.

The Penguins and Capitals have been a pair of the best teams ever since both Letang and Ovechkin reached the NHL and their duels have always been must-see hockey.

Both Letang and Ovechkin are aging veterans in the league, but still know how to lead their respective teams to success.

Despite some fierce contests, Ovechkin made sure to show compassion and made it visible that some things are bigger than hockey.

