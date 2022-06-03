Three Backup Goalie Options For the Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins should consider looking through the free agent market for their next backup goalie.

The position of backup goalie in hockey may be one of the most under-appreciated roles in the sport. On a number of occasions in their history, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been bailed out by their second string goalie, but that wasn’t the case this year.

The Pens went into the 2022 Postseason with the commitment of Casey DeSmith as their starting goalie; then after a core muscle injury, it was up to Louis Domingue.

While Domingue picked up three wins, he wasn’t good enough to complete the series.

For a backup goalie, the best ability is availability and for the second postseason in a row, DeSmith was forced to miss with an injury.

Both DeSmith and Domngue finished up their contracts with the Penguins after the first round exit and it’s time for something new in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins should move on from both of their main backup goalies and find some new blood to be right behind Tristan Jarry.

David Rittich

At one point with the Calgary Flames, it looked as if “Big Save Dave” David Rittich could vie for the starting job over Mike Smith.

Ever since that 2018-19 season, Rittich has been relegated to backup roles with the Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Nashville Predators.

Over his six year career, Rittich has had relative success; a record of 70-43-20 in 151 games played.

Rittich is coming off of a contract that earned him $1.25 million per year, and it’s doubtful he will request a large raise so he could be affordable for the Penguins.

Braden Holtby

This decision really depends on where 2018 Stanley Cup Champion Braden Holtby thinks he is in his career.

Penguins fans are well aware of who Holtby is; one of the greatest goalies in Washington Capitals history with 282 career wins and 35 shutouts while wearing red.

Holtby’s play hasn’t been the same since leaving Washington, however, and has hit a record of 17-21-4 in the last two years with the Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars.

The former rival is coming off of a contract that earned him $2 million and is likely not going to hit that number again.

It’s very possible that Holtby is ready to forge a new career path, now as a full-time backup goalie.

Jaroslav Halak

At 37-years-old, Jaroslav Halak is likely looking for his last chance at winning the Cup.

Bringing on Halak would mean more than having him serve as the backup goalie, but he could also serve as a mentor for young goalies in the Penguins system.

Halak has played 16 seasons in the NHL and has put up an extremely respectable career.

556 games, a record of 285-180-64, .916 save percentage, and a pair of William M. Jennings Trophies as part of tandems giving up the fewest goals in a season.

Halak might have enough gas left in the tank for one last run at the mountain top and playing behind Jarry could be the best opportunity.

Ideally the Penguins find a backup goalie who isn’t going to battle for the starting job.

Not saying they should get someone “bad” but a goaltender can be a capable backup and step in in a pinch.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Brass at Steelers Practice: Who Are They Scouting?

Five Players Penguins Should Consider Trading

Penguins Youth Movement Features Four Names

Penguins Need Revamped Second Line

More Details Released on Bryan Rust's Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Taylor Fedun

Three Free Agents the Penguins Should Completely Avoid