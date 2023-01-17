Beating Ducks Doesn’t Mean Penguins Are Out of the Water

It's good to beat the beatable teams, but the Pittsburgh Penguins still have work to do.

PITTSBURGH - Marcus Pettersson said following the Pittsburgh Penguins overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks that the two points count the same now as they will in March.

He’s completely right and it was good for them to collect those two points against a very beatable team, but this doesn’t mean the Penguins are out of the water.

A fair amount of work still needs to be done and finding some consistency (and maybe some health) can go a long way for the season.

Sure, the Penguins beat the Ducks, but plenty of teams have done that and it was a contest that never should have been that close.

The Ducks are a team with 12 wins and are in the race for the first overall pick in the draft, those are the kind of teams that the Penguins need to blow past with ease.

They made it hard on themselves and are frankly lucky Trevor Zegras decided to attempt a pass rather than pull some magic with his skills.

Taking it back a couple of games, the Penguins found themselves down 3-0 early against the Vancouver Canucks before climbing all the way back for a 5-4 win.

With each passing day, that game may have highlighted the Canucks’ struggles as an organization more than the Penguins resilience.

Regardless, the Penguins are happy to be back in the win column, but there are still improvements to be made.

They need to find a bottom six combination that can actually work, pick up the pace on the power play, and of course hope to return to full health.

There are two more winnable games coming up, both against the Ottawa Senators who are sitting in seventh place in the Atlantic Division.

