Bryan Rust Pushes Penguins to Re-Sign Malkin, Letang As Well

The Pittsburgh Penguins winger wants two of his teammates to return with him.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins inked Bryan Rust to a new six-year contract, and while testing free agency would've brought options, the offer from Pittsburgh ended any interest for the winger.

"Hockey-wise, the staff, the owners, management, players, coaches - everybody does such a good job of making Pittsburgh an unbelievable place to play," Rust told media after signing his contract. We get treated so well; we get pretty much everything that we can want. That definitely played a big factor."

Cool enough, Rust signed his deal while at his son's birthday party. And despite some uncertainty going into the offseason, he said he's thrilled to remain with the Penguins.

But he hopes he's not alone. Pittsburgh still has 11 free agents to work through, including Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. Of course, Rust wants both back.

"I would love to have those (two) guys around," Rust said. "We’ve been teammates for a long time. I love those guys.

"As a player on this team, obviously, we’d love to have those two guys back. They’re two unbelievable players. They’re two probably Hall of Famers."

Rust hopes he can play in Pittsburgh for the remainder of his career. He also hopes Letang and Malkin can as well - something many on the Penguins roster have preached over the last week.

Something many will continue to preach until a deal is done.

"I think a lot of pride comes with being able to say you played with one organization for most, if not all, of your career," Rust said. "I think that definitely played into a little bit of a factor when making this decision."

