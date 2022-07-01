Avalanche Continue to Beat Up Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup might not make it back to the Colorado Avalanches trophy case.

The Colorado Avalanche might have broken the record for quickest time between winning and denting the Stanley Cup, but that destruction hasn't stopped.

Everyone remembers Nicolas Aube-Kubel stumbling as he carried the cup towards the team photo, falling and denting the bottom of the team's biggest prize.

Well, that continued. After the Avalanches parade, the team partied - as usual - and ended up in a night club with the beloved Stanley Cup. And once again, a member of the team stumbled, for different reasons this time, and the cup hit the floor.

If anything, the Stanley Cup is proving to be durable. And it's not like it's anything new for a team to bring it out and beat it up a little. Good for Colorado.

