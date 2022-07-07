Despite Report, Marc-Andre Fleury Has Not Signed with Wild

Conflicting reports have come out about the former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie

After an initial report from ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, Marc-Andre Fleury has not re-signed with the Minnesota Wild.

The former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie is a big name that could be hitting free agency and that is still a very real possibility.

Weekes’ first report was that Fleury was signing a one-year deal to remain in Minnesota, and rumors of him returning to Pittsburgh or joining the Toronto Maple Leafs quickly came to an end.

Just minutes after the first Weekes tweet, multiple sources came out and said that a deal was not done.

TSN’s Darren Dreger said that Fleury is not signing a one-year deal with any team and there was nothing with the Wild.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli said there was no truth to the report and that a deal for a single year has not been in the cards for Fleury.

Weekes deleted the first tweet and made an update that no deal is in place and things are still being processed.

According to Michael Russo of the Athletic, Fleury is looking for a one or two-year deal and the Wild are in the mix.

Nothing is certain yet but Fleury wants to win.

It’s the beginning of chaos season across the NHL and the first shoe to fall might be the future of an all time Penguins great.

