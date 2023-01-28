Dustin Tokarski Welcomes Newborn, Injured Penguins Status Quo

The Pittsburgh Penguins will likely maintain the same lineup in the final game before their bye week.

PITTSBURGH - With one game before the Pittsburgh Penguins head into a buy week and the NHL All-Star break, it was unlikely they would get any players back into the lineup.

That was exactly the situation from Mike Sullivan following the Penguins full-squad morning skate ahead of their game against the San Jose Sharks.

Sullivan confirmed that Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald skated with the team but will remain out of the lineup on a day-to-day basis.

Kapanen is currently on injured reserve while Archibald was placed on long-term injured reserve; both are able to return to the lineup at any time.

Prior to the skate, defenseman Jan Rutta took the ice for some personal work but did not practice with the team.

Rutta is also on injured reserve and will not play remain there until following the extended break.

The lone expected absence from the practice was goalie Dustin Tokarski; while fans began to fret over who might have to step in as the Penguins backup goalie, Sullivan made sure to clear the air.

Tokarski is not injured or being sent back to the AHL, rather he was with his wife as they welcomed the birth of a baby girl.

Sullivan confirmed that Tokarski would be back in Pittsburgh to serve as backup to Casey DeSmith against the Sharks.

It’s likely the Penguins will get most, if not all, of these players back come their first game out of the break on February 7.

That includes goalie Tristan Jarry who had officially been shelved by the Penguins until after the break.

Sullivan stated that Jarry has been working through and off-ice process as part of his rehab.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Getting Boost from Configuration of Fourth Line

Mike Sullivan Details Penguins' Top Defensive Pairing

Penguins Need Strong Victory Heading into Bye Week

Penguins Should Make a Move for Max Domi

Penguins vs. Sharks: Scouting Timo Meier?