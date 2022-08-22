Former Penguins Prospect Signs with the Flyers Organization

The second summer of Ron Hextall’s tenure as Pittsburgh Penguins general manager has seen him reconstruct the minor league system. Part of that change was allowing several prospects to walk in free agency, including Jordy Bellerive.

Bellerive, a 23-year-old center, has signed with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL. The Phantoms are the minor league affiliate for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Vancouver native spent three seasons with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins scoring 30 goals and 39 Assists in 157 games with the team.

While Bellerive doesn’t project to be a difference maker at the NHL level, he could become a solid depth piece down the line for a rebuilding Flyers organization.

Last season was his most productive as he scored 29 points (8-21) in 72 games. He also led the AHL Penguins in penalty minutes last year with 112.

Players don’t often switch between the Penguins and Flyers organizations, but the pipeline seems more open since the hiring of Hextall, who was the Flyers general manager from 2014 to 2018.

Hextall’s first official roster move with the Penguins was claiming defenseman Mark Friedman from the Flyers waivers. More recently, Hextall signed college free agent Jack St. Ivany, who was a draft pick of Hextall’s with the Flyers in 2018.

Other names to play for both organizations in this heated rivalry are Max Talbot, Jaromir Jagr, and Rick Tocchet.

The rivalry between the Phantoms and the AHL Penguins is always intense, but with the chippy Bellerive heading across the hall, it’s about to get that much more aggressive.

