Former Penguins CEO David Morehouse Joins Steelers as Senior Advisor to President

Just months after leaving the Pittsburgh Penguins, David Morehouse finds a new job within the city.

Former Pittsburgh Penguins chief executive officer David Morehouse didn’t have to wait long, or go far for his newest job.

Just months after leaving the Penguins organization, Morehouse has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior advisor to the president.

The new role was created for Morehouse and will have him focus on community and league-related initiatives.

Morehouse spent 16 seasons as the president of the Penguins after joining the organization in 2004.

"This is an exciting day for me and my family," Morehouse said. "I have spent my entire life watching and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the greatest and most respected franchises in all professional sports.”

With Morehouse in the front office, the Penguins won three Stanley Cups and were consistently one of the best teams in the NHL.

Morehouse helped the Penguins lead the league in TV ratings and had 14 consecutive seasons of completely sold out games.

"During my time with the Penguins, I tried to learn from the Steelers and incorporate many of the things that Art II and his family have done with the team,” Morehouse said. “It was an honor to work for great owners at the Penguins in Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, and now I have a chance to work for Art and the Rooney family.”

Morehouse, at the age of 62 gets to add another great Pittsburgh sports institution to his resume.

