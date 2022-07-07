Skip to main content

Former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury Re-Signs with Wild

Former Pittsburgh Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury signs in Minnesota for two more years.

Marc-Andre Fleury has signed a new contract with the Minnesota Wild that will pay him $3.5 million over the next two seasons. Fleury was rumored to have four main suitors this offseason, including the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Earlier this week, the Penguins re-signed backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, indicating that they were most likely out on the Fleury sweepstakes. The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche were also rumored to have an interest in Fleury. Minnesota didn't give those other teams a chance and locked the 37-year-old Vezina Trophy winner before he could hit the market.

The Wild acquired Fleury in March from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a second-round pick in this year's draft. Fleury finished the season with the Wild, collecting a 9-2-0 record with a .910 save percentage. 

Fleury will continue to share the net in Minnesota with veteran goaltender Cam Talbot, an NHL All-Star in 2022 that finished the season 32-12-4 with a .911 save percentage. After the Fleury trade, Talbot finished the year 8-0-3 and improved his save percentage to .925. 

While Fleury is already one of the most successful goaltenders in NHL history and is undoubtedly on his way to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Fleury is currently pursuing Patrick Roy for second all-time on the NHL wins list. Fleury trails Roy by 31 wins, a number he has surpassed nine times in his career.

Fleury's career hasn't made its way back to where it started, but as always, the possibility will remain until he officially calls it a career.



