Injury Updates as Penguins Return Home

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a number of injuries and absences that Mike Sullivan gave updates to.

PITTSBURGH - As the Pittsburgh Penguins return home following a three-game road trip that lasted 10 days, there are a number of players who remain out of the lineup.

Following the Penguins morning skate, head coach Mike Sullivan provided updates to those players and where they are in their process.

First up is Ryan Poehling who has been back and forth in terms of health ever since being lifted from the injured reserve prior to the road trip.

Poehling has been dealing with an upper-body injury and has appeared in one game in the last handful and that trend will continue.

Despite being a constant presence at practices, Poehling did not skate with the team and is ruled out against the Vancouver Canucks.

Sullivan stated that Poehling is working through a process of rehabilitation off of the ice.

Ahead of the Penguins morning skate, Tristan Jarry, Josh Archibald, and Jeff Petry all took reps on the ice.

This run was Jarry’s first time on the ice since suffering a lower-body injury during the Winter Classic, and Sullivan said he shouldn’t be out longer-term.

Archibald has been on injured reserve since prior to the Christmas break and did not travel with the team to Boston or the game out west.

It’s been a month since Petry has played a game with the Penguins when he suffered an upper-body injury against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Penguins placed Petry on long term injured reserve and though he is eligible to be elevated, but he remains out of the lineup.

Sullivan says that Petry is continuing to make good progress.

Kris Letang has been in Montreal to be with family following the death of his father; the Penguins visited Letang after their win in Arizona, but Letang remained north of the boarder.

The Penguins have a few key faces missing from their lineup, but shouldn’t be in bad shape when they take on a struggling Canucks squad.

