Jan Rutta Excelling With Marcus Pettersson on Penguins First Line

The Pittsburgh Penguins have gotten the best out of Jan Rutta as a first line defenseman.

PITTSBURGH - Over the past few weeks, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rough time keeping a fully healthy blue line.

It’s gotten to the point where the Penguins top defensive pairing is being anchored by Marcus Pettersson and Jan Rutta.

While Pettersson has been a solid piece on the top line most of the season, Rutta has been excelling despite being put in a tough position.

Rutta was signed by the Penguins to be a stable piece on the third line, but thanks to the injuries, he’s been forced to play an elevated role.

Mike Sullivan has liked what he’s seen from Rutta so far and has been trusting him with the increased minutes.

Earlier in the year, Rutta was coasting along by recording about 15 to 18 minutes a night; now, since taking over on the top unit, he’s eclipsed 20 minutes on multiple occasions.

“It’s great to get a little more ice time,” Rutta said. “We’ve been building our game the right way.”

With no return set for Jeff Petry or Kris Letang, it’s looking like Pettersson and Rutta will be the Penguins top pairing for at least a couple more games.

“The last two games we were stepping in the right direction,” Rutta said. “I like what we did out there. Hopefully we can build on that.”

As a pairing against the Arizona Coyotes, Pettersson and Rutta combined for a plus-6 rating in the 4-1 victory.

Before signing with the Penguins, Rutta played and won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Quite often, Rutta shared a blue line with one of the top defenders in the NHL in Victor Hedman.

Rutta noticed there’s a common similarity between Hedman and Pettersson and it works to his benefit.

“I like Swedish defensemen,” Rutta said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The two will be able to continue their partnership when the Winnipeg Jets come to town.

