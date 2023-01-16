Jan Rutta Out of Penguins Lineup, Jonathan Gruden Makes NHL Debut

Jan Rutta falls as a last minute absence for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins gained a key defenseman in Marcus Pettersson coming back from illness, but they lose another.

Jan Rutta, who took part in the morning practice, is a last minute subtraction from the Penguins lineup set to take on the Anaheim Ducks.

The official lineup reads no Rutta while Pettersson is back and taking his place on the second defensive unti alongside Mark Friedman.

The Penguins defense has been strugging with injuries and absences recently and this is just another blue liner to be temporarily put on the shelf.

Rutta has been playing well this season, too, both defensively and a nice start to the year offenseively.

In 42 games this season, Rutta has scored three goals and five assists for eight points.

On the forward side of things, Jonathan Gruden is set to make his NHL debut after recently being recalled from the AHL.

Gruden will slot in as the fourth line center, Teddy Blueger has moved up to the third line, pushing Jeff Carter to a wing, and forcing another healthy scratch upon Danton Heinen.

The Penguins look to avoid a three game losing streak against a Ducks team who are in the midst of a fight for the first overall pick.

