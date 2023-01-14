Jason Zucker Continues To Prove Worth in Penguins Lineup

Jason Zucker is having himself a resurgent season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ever since joining the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019-20, it hasn’t been an easy stretch for veteran forward Jason Zucker.

Shortly after the Penguins traded for him, the season was cut short due to the COVID pandemic and the two years that followed were pretty unremarkable.

Injuries got in the way, but in 79 games over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, Zucker only accumulated 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points.

2022-23 has been a completely different story, though, as Zucker found the offensive game that made him so attractive for the organization.

In 37 games, Zucker had potted 10 goals and picked up 16 assists for 26 points, and it looks like he’ll pass the stats he set in the previous two years combined.

Zucker has done more than just find his offensive game in a contract year, he’s showing to be one of the most important players on the roster.

He’ll never take a shift off and goes full speed at all times, and isn’t afraid to get into the tougher areas of the sport.

With 109 hits, Zucker can drive play by more than just playing offense; he’s also not afraid to drop the gloves if he really needs to.

While down 3-1 to the Winnipeg Jets, Zucker took at five-minute fighting major and looked to get his team back into the contest.

The attempt fell flat from in a 4-1 losing effort, but the Penguins know how competitive Zucker is and they all want to follow his lead.

“That shows how good of a guy he is,” P.O. Joseph said. “He cares about this team and cares about our energy. Sticking up for the team like that is huge and we all respect that.”

Fighting has seen quite the decline in the sport over the years, almost working its way out completely, but Zucker knows it still has a place.

When asked about the scrap, Zucker quite simply said ‘it’s part of the game.’

Even if the Penguins didn’t capitalize on the momentum in the crowd following the fight, everyone saw what Zucker was trying to do for his team.

“I think it’s huge, Zuck’s trying to give us some juice there,” Mike Sullivan said. “That’s what he does. I think that’s what Zuck brings to our team.”

Sullivan described Zucker as bringing energy and and courage in looking to win every game possible.

Those attributes are something the Penguins desperately need in their lineup and in a contract year, the conversation about his possible future in Pittsburgh has already opened up.

