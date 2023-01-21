Kris Letang Grateful for Penguins, Excited To Be Back

Kris Letang hasn't had an easy few weeks, but is looking forward to returning to game action with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH - The past six weeks have been quite heavy for one of the most well respected members of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization.

Kris Letang not only returned to the Penguins lineup following the second stroke of his life, but has since suffered a lower-body injury and returned home to be with family and mourn the death of his father.

After a few weeks away from the team, Letang returned but is still working his way back from his lower-body injury and has since been put on long-term injured reserve.

During Letang’s absence in Montreal, the rest of the Penguins team paid a visit to the veteran defender.

The Penguins flew to Montreal to be with Letang during his father’s funeral and show that he is more than just a teammate.

Letang said he was grateful for the compassion showed from his teammates during his time off.

“Honestly, it was an emotional time and I’m grateful for everything the team has done for me in the last few weeks,” Letang said. “It’s good to be back with these guys.”

Letang hasn’t had too much go his way in the last few weeks, but he knows that his loved ones and his teammates are there to support him.

“I guess in life, sometimes it goes like that,” Letang said. “You don’t really control everything. You have to live through it. Sometimes, you’re going to go through times like this. You have to rely on your family and your close ones to be there for you.”

As a hockey player, Letang looks forward to getting back out on the ice and battling with his teammates.

While the thoughts may stick around in Letang’s head, he knows that being back at the rink every day should help him stay in a positive state of mind.

“It helps for me to get out there,” Letang said. “Try to do what I love to do.”

Letang may be back with the team but there is no time table set for his return; he currently sits on LTIR and the Penguins need to make a roster move or two to get him back in the lineup.

The Penguins are happy to have Letang back and look forward to his return to game action.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Jeff Petry's Potency Felt Immediately in Return to Penguins Lineup

Multiple Injured Penguins Will Not Travel to New Jersey

Evgeni Malkin Drives Play on Penguins Dynamic Second Line

Jason Zucker Loves Scoring Goals with the Penguins

Tristan Jarry Makes It Look Easy in Return to Penguins Lineup