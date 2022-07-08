Kris Letang Reflects on Past, Looks Forward to Future with Penguins

16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins was not enough for Kris Letang who signed a six year contract extension.

It was a longer process than most would have wanted, but the Pittsburgh Penguins were able to re-sign veteran defenseman Kris Letang for six more years.

The Penguins and Letang came to an agreement just hours before the 2022 NHL Draft in Letang’s hometown of Montreal.

Letang was then on hand to announce the Penguins first round pick who turned out to be defenseman Owen Pickering.

After announcing the pick, Letang spoke to the media where he looked to the past and the future as a member of the Penguins.

“For me, the Penguins gave me my chance,” Letang said with his son Alex by his side. “When you have that feeling it’s just natural. You want to finish there.”

Since being drafted by the Penguins in 2005, (also in Montreal) Letang has been a part of three Stanley Cup Championships, is a multi-time All-Star, and is nearing 1,000 career games played.

Over the years, Letang has grown to become the greatest defenseman in franchise history; 144 goals, 506 assists, 650 points all franchise highs for defenders.

“The memories that we’ve built as a team,” Letang said. “It’s incredible I have the chance to stay with that team.”

Letang believes he has a lot of hockey left to play, singing for six years at the age of 35 should be enough evidence, but he has always had that mindset.

“I always saw my career going that far,” Letang said. “In my mind I was going to play at that level until I was 41 or 42.”

Now, Letang and the Penguins can look to the future and the kind of success that may still be down the road.

When asked if he believes the Penguins can still compete for a Cup despite an aging core, Letang noted that he and his longtime teammates still have the drive.

“When you have those two guys,” Letang said alluding to Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. “Everything is possible… We have something solid, I think we have what it takes.”

Letang has been a key piece to the Penguins organization for 16 seasons and now has six more years to continue to leave a lasting legacy.

