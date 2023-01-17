Kris Letang Returns to Penguins Practice

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the cusp of having a key defender back in the lineup.

PITTSBURGH - For the first time since going down with a lower-body injury, Kris Letang has returned to the ice with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

More than just a lower-body injury, the veteran Penguins defender also spent the past couple of weeks back home in Montreal following the death of his father.

Head coach Mike Sullivan stated on multiple occasions that the team was giving Letang all of the time he needed to be with family.

Ahead of the Penguins matchup with the Anaheim Ducks, Sullivan stated that he expected Letang to return to the team within a day or two.

During Letang’s time away, he was moved to a non-roster role to open up room for other reaclls.

The Penguins defense was flooded with injuries during Letang’s absence and the team has gone 3-5-0 since his last game.

Without Letang in the lineup, Ty Smith not only made his Penguins debut, but took Letang’s role as the defenseman on the top power play unit.

Letang took drills with assistant coach Ty Hennes ahead of an optional Penguins practice, which he participated in.

He was an active member for the practice, but was in a white non-contact uniform.

