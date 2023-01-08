Kris Letang Still Home, Ryan Poehling Out of Penguins Lineup

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to snap their losing streak without a few key players.

As the Pittsburgh Penguins get ready to take on the Arizona Coyotes for the second and final time of the 2022-23 season, they will continue to be without key players.

In an update from Mike Sullivan, the Penguins will take on the Coyotes without Kris Letang or Ryan Poehling.

Jeff Petry is still working his way through recovery while on long term injured reserve while both Tristan Jarry and Josh Archibald are back in Pittsburgh continuing to rehab.

Letang remains in Montreal with family following the death of his father; the Penguins honored Letang’s father with ‘CF’ helmet decals during their game in Vegas.

Poehling will miss his third straight game and fifth in the last six dealing with an upper-body injury.

It’s been a roller coaster of a stretch for Poehling as he continues to work through his injury.

From a visit to the injured reserve, to being put back in the lineup for a game, then missing the Winter Classic last second.

Poehling has been practicing with the Penguins and has stated to be feeling better, but is going to continue missing time.

