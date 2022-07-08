Skip to main content
Kris Letang's Son Tells Reporters They Wanted to Sign Somewhere Else

Kris Letang's Son Tells Reporters They Wanted to Sign Somewhere Else

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and his son Alex had a fun moment during the NHL Draft.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and his son Alex had a fun moment during the NHL Draft.

It was a banner day for Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and his family. The day started with Letang signing a six-year deal that should keep him in Pittsburgh for the remainder of his career but ended with a special moment with his son Alex at the 2022 NHL Draft.

This year's draft is taking place in Letang's hometown of Montreal. Because of that, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall promised him that if a deal was signed before the draft, Letang would be able to announce the team's first-round pick.

True to his word, Hextall stepped up to the microphone at the Bell Centre stage to introduce Letang, who announced that the Penguins had selected defenseman Owen Pickering of the WHL.

Kris Letang (right) welcomes newest Penguin Owen Pickering (left) at the 2022 NHL Draft. © Eric Bolte | 2022 Jul 7

Kris Letang (right) welcomes newest Penguin Owen Pickering (left) at the 2022 NHL Draft. © Eric Bolte | 2022 Jul 7

After the Penguin's selection, Letang and his son Alex met with media members to discuss his new contract. While most wanted to hear what Kris had to say, Taylor Hasse of DK Pittsburgh Sports was curious about what Alex thought.

Alex was happy to answer and said, "my whole family wanted to go to another spot."

As the room filled with laughter, Kris took back the microphone to "translate" what Alex was saying. Letang shared they had prepared his son for the possibility that they would have to move this summer, but he is happy to stay in Pittsburgh with all of his friends.

It is always a must-watch whenever Alex Letang joins his father at the podium, and that was no different at the NHL Draft. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Kris Letang Reflects on Past, Looks Forward to Future with Penguins

Get to Know Penguins First Round Pick Owen Pickering

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Wants to Play Six More Years

Penguins Sidney Crosby 'Proud' of Third Overall Pick Logan Cooley

Pittsburgh Penguins Select Owen Pickering 21st Overall

New Deal for Evgeni Malkin Still a Work in Progress

Tags
terms:
Pittsburgh PenguinsKris LetangPenguins

USATSI_18659820_168388034_lowres
News

Kris Letang's Son Tells Reporters They Wanted to Sign Somewhere Else

By Nicholas Brlansky1 minute ago
USATSI_18659797_168388612_lowres
News

Kris Letang Reflects on Past, Looks Forward to Future with Penguins

By Nick Horwat11 minutes ago
USATSI_18659938_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Get to Know Penguins First Round Pick Owen Pickering

By Nick Horwat1 hour ago
USATSI_18119062_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Wants to Play Six More Years

By Nick Horwat2 hours ago
USATSI_18652847_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Sidney Crosby 'Proud' of Third Overall Pick Logan Cooley

By Nicholas Brlansky3 hours ago
OwenPickering
News

Pittsburgh Penguins Select Owen Pickering 21st Overall

By Nick Horwat12 hours ago
USATSI_18651472_168388612_lowres
News

Philadelphia Flyers Draft Pick Grew Up a Sidney Crosby Fan

By Nick Horwat13 hours ago
USATSI_17987899_168388034_lowres
News

Former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury Re-Signs with Wild

By Nicholas Brlansky15 hours ago
USATSI_15456449_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Evgeni Malkin Makes Joke About Playing Kris Letang and Penguins Next Season

By Nick Horwat19 hours ago