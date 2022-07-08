Kris Letang's Son Tells Reporters They Wanted to Sign Somewhere Else

It was a banner day for Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and his family. The day started with Letang signing a six-year deal that should keep him in Pittsburgh for the remainder of his career but ended with a special moment with his son Alex at the 2022 NHL Draft.

This year's draft is taking place in Letang's hometown of Montreal. Because of that, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall promised him that if a deal was signed before the draft, Letang would be able to announce the team's first-round pick.

True to his word, Hextall stepped up to the microphone at the Bell Centre stage to introduce Letang, who announced that the Penguins had selected defenseman Owen Pickering of the WHL.

Kris Letang (right) welcomes newest Penguin Owen Pickering (left) at the 2022 NHL Draft. © Eric Bolte | 2022 Jul 7

After the Penguin's selection, Letang and his son Alex met with media members to discuss his new contract. While most wanted to hear what Kris had to say, Taylor Hasse of DK Pittsburgh Sports was curious about what Alex thought.

Alex was happy to answer and said, "my whole family wanted to go to another spot."

As the room filled with laughter, Kris took back the microphone to "translate" what Alex was saying. Letang shared they had prepared his son for the possibility that they would have to move this summer, but he is happy to stay in Pittsburgh with all of his friends.

It is always a must-watch whenever Alex Letang joins his father at the podium, and that was no different at the NHL Draft.

