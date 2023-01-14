Marcus Pettersson Out Again, Casey DeSmith Starting Goalie for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will continue to be without Marcus Pettersson in their final meeting with the Carolina Hurricanes.

For the second game in as many days, the Pittsburgh Penguins will be without defenseman Marcus Pettersson.

Mike Sullivan announced ahead of the Penguins matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes that Pettersson is still out with an illness and did not travel with the team.

This is the second consecutive game that Pettersson is missing and there were not further updates on the list of other injured players.

Josh Archibald, Jeff Petry, Ryan Poehling, Tristan Jarry, and Kris Letang are still out of the Penguins lineup.

The Penguins look to bounce back after a 4-1 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets in Pittsburgh when they played with a depleted defense and their third string goalie.

Sullivan confirmed that Casey DeSmith will be starting in goal for the Penguins in Carolina.

In DeSmith’s last start, he allowed three goals in the opening minutes against the Vancouver Canucks before being pulled from the game.

This will also be the Penguins final meeting with the Hurricanes for the 2022-23 regular season and they are hoping to avoid a season sweep.

The Hurricanes got the better of the Penguins in their first three meetings, winning by a single goal each time.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Danton Heinen Has Become Unplayable Option for Penguins

Drew O'Connor Earning More Chances with Penguins

Jason Zucker Continues To Prove Worth in Penguins Lineup

Penguins First Half Takeaway: Third Line Center Most Pressing Need

Penguins Need Quick Turnaround After Lousy Defeat