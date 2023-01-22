Marcus Pettersson Takes Blame for Penguins OTL

Marcus Pettersson jumped onto the ice just a bit too quickly, costing the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had next to no success in overtime frame through the 2022-23 season and that run continued against the New Jersey Devils.

Through the first three periods, the Penguins looked like the better team and had opportunities to come out as winners in regulation.

Without a go-ahead goal in the first 60 minutes, an extra period was needed and the struggled turned their ugly head.

After Tristan Jarry made a huge save to keep the Penguins in the game and give them a chance to go the other way, Marcus Pettersson was a little too quick off the blocks.

Pettersson jumped onto the ice before Petry was all the way off resulting in a too-many men on the ice penalty.

Just when the Penguins though they sealed their third overtime win of the season, they were instead attempting to kill off a Devils man advantage.

The Penguins failed to kill it off and the Devils took home the extra point.

Pettersson said following the game that the loss was on him and no one was questioning the call on the ice.

“I think the right call was made,” Pettersson said. “I got to be better there. I can’t let the team down in that situation.”

Head coach Mike Sullivan also said that the right call was made on Pettersson.

The Penguins need to be better when games head into overtime periods; the pitty points can be useful, but they can’t keep leaving so much on the line like that.

