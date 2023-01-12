Mike Sullivan Expects More From Penguins Goalie Casey DeSmith

If Casey DeSmith is going to continue being the temporary starter for the Pittsburgh Penguins, he'll have to find consistency.

PITTSBURGH - Casey DeSmith has been thrust into the position as starting goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins after Tristan Jarry went down during the Winter Classic and was later moved to the injured reserve.

The Penguins recently re-signed DeSmith to a two-year contract, yet he’s had an imperfect first half of 2022-23.

Head coach Mike Sullivan was asked about what he’s thought of DeSmith’s play so far this year and he said it replicated that of the team as a whole.

“Probably similar to what our team has been, volatility,” Sullivan said. “He’s had moments where he’s been really strong and giving us a chance to win. Others, where you’d like him to bring a little bit more consistency.”

The Penguins have had a roller coaster of a first half and Sullivan is hoping for more consistency in the back half.

The same can be said for DeSmith as he enters the second half of the year; Dustin Tokarski may have stolen the show in his debut with the Penguins, but the team needs more from DeSmith.

DeSmith was taken out of the game against the Vancouver Canucks after just seven minutes when he gave up three early goals.

With an uncertain return date for Jarry, and unless Tokarski only needed a single game to leap frog, DeSmith will continue as the Penguins starter.

In his 16 games played this season, DeSmith has a record of 5-8-2 with a 3.17 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.

Those number are far from where he needs to be, not just in his normal backup spot, but as the temporary starter.

Jarry is still working his way back from a lower-body injury and with games coming up on back-to-back nights, DeSmith and Tokarski are likely both taking a start.

It’s an important weekend for the Penguins and they will need the best out of DeSmith if they want to remain in the hunt without Jarry.

