Mike Sullivan Expects More From Penguins and Himself

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan took some of the blame as they enter their bye week in desperate need of a change.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins once again lost a winnable game to a very beatable team; this time it was an embarrassing 6-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Even without Tristan Jarry or a couple other key players, the Penguins should have still come out on top over a Sharks team who has their eye on the first overall pick.

It doesn’t matter the situation a team is in, if your opponent is actively looking for the best draft pick possible, you must win that game.

The Penguins beat themselves and and will wrap up a horrid looking month with a 5-5-3 record since the turn of the new year.

Despite being in desperate need for on-ice personnel change, head coach Mike Sullivan is doing everything he can with the players he’s given.

And the team has its moments, but like clockwork everything gets flushed away one way or another; Sullivan says every game is a team effort, but it all starts with coaching.

“It’s on all of us, it always is,” Sullivan said. “It starts with me. I’ve got to do a better job coaching these guys.”

Time is running out on the season and the Penguins are in real trouble of missing the playoffs.

It’s going to take much more than Sullivan pulling some magic tricks with his players, but he’s taking some of the fall.

The players on the ice need to be better, but it’s Sullivan who says it all starts behind the bench.

“We’ve got to get better,” Sullivan said. “It starts with the coaches.”

