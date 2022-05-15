Mike Sullivan Will Not Name Penguins Game 7 Goalie

Head coach Mike Sullivan has options at goalie for Game 7 as the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers one final time. But he isn't willing to name a start just yet.

Sullivan has listed Tristan Jarry as a game-time decision, which would bring him back for the first time this series. Meanwhile, after a hot start, the Penguins have lost two-straight with Louis Domingue as the starter.

Sullivan was asked if he will name a starting goalie for Game 7, and had a very short reponse.

"No, I won't."

The Penguins could get Jarry and Sidney Crosby back for the final opening-round matchup. Meanwhile, Brian Boyle and Brian Dumoulin remain out for Pittsburgh.

