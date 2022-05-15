Skip to main content

Mike Sullivan Will Not Name Penguins Game 7 Goalie

The Pittsburgh Penguins might have options.

Head coach Mike Sullivan has options at goalie for Game 7 as the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers one final time. But he isn't willing to name a start just yet. 

Sullivan has listed Tristan Jarry as a game-time decision, which would bring him back for the first time this series. Meanwhile, after a hot start, the Penguins have lost two-straight with Louis Domingue as the starter. 

Sullivan was asked if he will name a starting goalie for Game 7, and had a very short reponse.

"No, I won't."

The Penguins could get Jarry and Sidney Crosby back for the final opening-round matchup. Meanwhile, Brian Boyle and Brian Dumoulin remain out for Pittsburgh. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Need Tristan Jarry More Than Sidney Crosby

Penguins Need to Start Tristan Jarry in Game 7

Penguins Problems Are Fixable for Game 7

Penguins Remain Optimistic Heading Into Game 7

Mike Sullivan Updates Brian Boyle Injury

CBS Sports Host Defends Hit on Sidney Crosby

Tags
terms:
Tristan JarryPittsburgh PenguinsLouis DomingueMike Sullivan

USATSI_18118669_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Sullivan Will Not Name Penguins Game 7 Goalie

By Noah Strackbein41 seconds ago
USATSI_17296033_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Could Get Tristan Jarry, Sidney Crosby Back for Game 7

By Noah Strackbein7 minutes ago
USATSI_17458568_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Penguins Need Tristan Jarry More Than Sidney Crosby in Game 7

By Nick Horwat3 hours ago
USATSI_18118494_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Need to Start Tristan Jarry in Game 7

By Nick Horwat3 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (50)
News

Mike Sullivan Leaves Door Open for Crosby, Jarry and Rakell in Game 7

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_18226562_168388034_lowres
News

Sidney Crosby Returns to Practice for Penguins

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_18264412_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Issues Are Fixable in Game 7

By Nicholas BrlanskyMay 14, 2022
USATSI_18262919_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Remain Optimistic Heading Into Game 7

By Noah StrackbeinMay 14, 2022
USATSI_18197338_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Provides Update on Brian Boyle Injury

By Noah StrackbeinMay 13, 2022