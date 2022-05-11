Mike Sullivan Updates Penguins Injuries for Game 5 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins are monitoring four players.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in New York for Game 5 against the Rangers, and are continuing to monitor three major injuries.

Head coach Mike Sullivan updated the status of Tristan Jarry, Rickard Rakell and Brian Dumoulin, who have all missed multiple games throughout the opening-round series.

Sullivan said Jarry and Rakell took more steps forward prior to Game 5. Both participated in optional skate, marking the first time Jarry has skated with the team since the playoff started.

This is Rakell's second day without a non-contact jersey.

"Tristan had his longest workout today," Sullivan said. "He made a big jump today as far as his progression."

Both are still day-to-day.

Brian Dumoulin has not returned to the ice since he was surprise scratch in Game 2. Sullivan said he is progressing "off the ice."

Jason Zucker looks to be back full-time after playing in the last two games.

