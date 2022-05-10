Skip to main content

Head Coach Mike Sullivan Breaks Penguins Playoff Record

The Pittsburgh Penguins head coach continues to prove he's one of the best.

PITTSBURGH -- In the midst of the Pittsburgh Penguins first-round run against the New York Rangers has some two milestones, but the second defines why Mike Sullivan has been here for so long. 

The Penguins head coach snagged his 44th playoff win in Game 4, surpassing Dan Bylsma with the most playoff wins in Pens history. 

Sullivan joined the Penguins in June of 2015 as the head coach of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Penguins. By the end of the year, he was named Pittsburgh's head coach. And since then, the team has won two Stanley Cups and continued their 16-year playoff streak. 

With a 3-1 lead over the Rangers, the Penguins are hoping to add a significant margin to Sullivan's playoff lead. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Are Getting the Most Out of John Marino

Penguins Take 3-1 Series Lead Over Rangers

Penguins Must Continue to Use Playoff Experience

Penguins Need Brian Dumoulin Back to Make a Run

Rakell Returns to Ice for Penguins

Tags
terms:
Pittsburgh PenguinsPenguinsMike Sullivan

USATSI_17731286_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Sullivan Breaks Penguins Playoff Record

By Noah Strackbeinjust now
USATSI_18237043_168388034_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Penguins Getting the Most Out of John Marino

By Jacob Punturi13 minutes ago
USATSI_18236364_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Take 3-1 Series Lead Over Rangers

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
USATSI_18226562_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Penguins Must Use Postseason Experience to Their Advantage

By Nick Horwat16 hours ago
USATSI_18227306_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins 3 Keys to Victory in Game 4 vs. Rangers

By Nicholas Brlansky18 hours ago
USATSI_18226885_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Penguins vs. Rangers Game 4 Preview

By Nick Horwat and Nicholas Brlansky19 hours ago
USATSI_18097837_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Rule Out Three Players for Game 4 vs. Rangers

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_18076667_168388034_lowres
News

Tristan Jarry Continues to Make Progress Towards Return

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_18225977_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Have to Fend Off 'Human Nature' and Play Full 60-Minutes

By Nick Horwat22 hours ago