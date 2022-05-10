Mike Sullivan Breaks Penguins Playoff Record

The Pittsburgh Penguins head coach continues to prove he's one of the best.

PITTSBURGH -- In the midst of the Pittsburgh Penguins first-round run against the New York Rangers has some two milestones, but the second defines why Mike Sullivan has been here for so long.

The Penguins head coach snagged his 44th playoff win in Game 4, surpassing Dan Bylsma with the most playoff wins in Pens history.

Sullivan joined the Penguins in June of 2015 as the head coach of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Penguins. By the end of the year, he was named Pittsburgh's head coach. And since then, the team has won two Stanley Cups and continued their 16-year playoff streak.

With a 3-1 lead over the Rangers, the Penguins are hoping to add a significant margin to Sullivan's playoff lead.

