Mike Sullivan Provides Updates on Injured Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been dealing with a number of injuries, but a couple might be back soon.

PITTSBURGH - Over the last couple of games, the Pittsburgh Penguins have gotten progressively healthier, but there are still multiple players on the sidelines.

Prior to their game against the Florida Panthers, the Penguins have four players of note out of the lineup with various injuries.

Following the morning skate, head coach Mike Sullivan gave updates on those injured players and the possibility of a huge name returning to the lineup.

According to Sullivan, Josh Archibald skated with the team in full capacity but will not be back in the lineup against the Panthers.

The Penguins made the quiet transaction of moving Archibald to long-term injured reserve during their Monday day off.

Archibald has been dealing with a lower-body injury that has kept him out of the lineup since prior to the Christmas break.

Sullivan stated that Jan Rutta has been working his way through a rehab process for an upper-body injury.

“Ruts has been on the ice, not everyday,” Sullivan said. “As part of the return to play rehab that he is going through.”

Sullivan also stated that Kasperi Kapanen skated prior to the team skate; Kapanen has been out with a lower-body injury and is considered week-to-week.

The biggest update, however, was Sullivan categorizing defenseman Kris Letang as a game-time decision.

Letang stated himself that he feels good but will need to discuss things with the doctors and coaching staff.

The Penguins will need to make some roster maneuvers to bring Letang back into the fold, but the team is hopeful to get one of their leaders back on the ice soon.

