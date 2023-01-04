NHL Trade Targets Include Penguins’ Teddy Blueger

Could the trade speculation around the Pittsburgh Penguins turn focus to Teddy Blueger?

In an unexpected twist to the trade market and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Teddy Blueger emerges as a viable option for teams across the NHL.

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli updated his list of league-wide trade targets and Blueger was the only Penguins candidate.

With the trade deadline about two months away, the time is now for the NHL to start heating up with trades and rumors.

Blueger is a new name for the Penguins and someone a number of teams might find appealing.

Through 22 games this season, Blueger has recorded a single goal and six assists for seven points, though offense isn’t the main focus of his game.

Over the past few years, Blueger has grown into one of the best defensive forwards in the NHL and almost single handedly turned the Penguins’ penalty kill around and made them a league leading group.

Seravalli stated that if the Penguins plan on making a move to improve their lineup, some creativity is going to be needed.

Ideally, the Penguins find ways to offload Kasperi Kapanen or Brian Dumoulin and still improve, but no teams will want to take on those contracts.

That’s how Blueger enters the situation; he’s in the final year of a cheaper contract and offers more of a guaranteed outcome.

Thanks to Mike Sullivan putting more eggs in the basket of the Penguins’ top six forwards, Blueger’s ice time at fourth line center has dropped significantly.

It’s a smaller sample size from last season and Blueger has recently been moved up to the third line, but he is averaging over two minutes less of time on ice than last season.

Blueger’s ability to kill penalties and play a phenomenal defensive game carries great value for numerous teams in the league.

While the Penguins may not want to part ways with Blueger, if the right deal comes along that could help them improve, they’d be foolish not to jump at the opportunity.

