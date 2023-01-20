No Additional Penguins Voted to NHL All-Star Game

Evgeni Malkin and other possible Pittsburgh Penguins will not join Sidney Crosby to the All-Star Game.

PITTSBURGH - Sidney Crosby will be the only Pittsburgh Penguins representative at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as the final 12 players have been selected.

The NHL All-Star Fan Vote closed and the Metropolitan Division featured no new Penguins as winners.

Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, Rickard Rakell, and Kris Letang were all given pushes to make the All-Star game to no success.

Crosby was selected to his ninth All-Star Game and over the years has never played with Malkin at one of the NHL’s trademarks events.

Malkin has been selected to eight All-Star Games but thanks to injuries or other reasons, he and Crosby have never shared ice with more of the league’s best.

It’s the way the fans voted so there’s nothing more people can do about it, but it would be a real shame if both Crosby and Malkin retired and never played an All-Star Game together.

The two are closing in on the end of their careers, and you never know if they’ll have another chance like this.

Both Crosby and Malkin are having standout years and it wouldn’t be a stretch to put both players in.

If there is any benefit, the All-Star jerseys have also been released and there should be no shortage of black and pink Crosby sweaters in Pittsburgh.

