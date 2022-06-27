Oddsmakers Rank Penguins Among Cup Contenders for Next Season

Opening odds on next year's Stanley Cup have the Pittsburgh Penguins ranked in the top third of the league.

The Colorado Avalanche are the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions bringing this season to an end and shifting focus towards next year. Major sportsbooks have already released the odds for next year's Stanley Cup Champion, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are believed to be a top contender heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Penguins currently sit tied for the tenth best odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2022-23 at 20 to 1. They have the same odds as the New York Rangers, who eliminated the Penguins from this postseason en route to a conference finals appearance.

To no one's surprise, the Avalanche open as the favorites to raise the cup next season, which would make them the third team to win back to back Stanley Cups in the Salary Cap Era. The biggest surprise is the Toronto Maple Leafs, who currently have the second best odds to be next season's champion, despite failing to reach the second round of the playoffs each of the past six seasons.

While the Penguins have recently had struggles of their own in the first round of the playoffs, oddsmakers have them as the second highest ranked team in the metropolitan division and fifth among Eastern Conference teams.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

This offseason could be a formative one for the future of the Penguins organization. Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has been working to strike deals with franchise cornerstones Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang since the end of the season. However, it's still possible that one, or maybe both, could decide to go elsewhere if the price isn't right in Pittsburgh.

Those decisions, and many other potential moves throughout the summer, will shape the sportsbooks' prospectus for the Penguins heading into next season. But as of now, the Penguins sit firmly in the top half of the league when it comes to projecting next year's top teams.

