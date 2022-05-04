Triple-OT Winner Snaps Dreadful Losing Streak for Penguins

For the first time since 2018 the Pittsburgh Penguins take Game 1 of a playoff series, and it took three overtimes.

PITTSBURGH -- Everyone is well aware that the Pittsburgh Penguins have been a rocky playoff team as of late, having lost in the opening round the previous three years.

One thing that each of the last three years, and now in 2022, have in common is Game 1 going into overtime.

Where 2022 sets itself apart is that it went all the way into three overtimes and the Penguins were able to come out on top.

In 2019 and 2021 against the New York Islanders and 2020 against the Montreal Canadiens, the Penguins suffered Game 1 overtime defeats en route to losing each series.

Now, in 2022, winning Game 1 against the New York Rangers on the road is massively important for the underdog Penguins.

Opening the series with a win, let alone a triple overtime win, is a welcomed change of pace for the Penguins.

The NHL Postseason relies heavily on momentum and shifting tides between teams and the Penguins opening with a win and catching an early series lead will be beneficial.

Game 1 was a complete team effort, all the way down to Casey DeSmith leaving the game midway through the second overtime for third string goaltender Louis Domingue to step in and seal the victory.

Taking an early lead in the series is huge for the Penguins because they may need all the help they can get.

Not only did DeSmith limp down the tunnel in that second overtime, Rickard Rakell had to leave after taking a hit to the head from Rangers forward Ryan Lindgren.

For a team that has been stifled with injuries all year, it’s only appropriate that they would lose two key pieces during the opening game of the playoffs.

The Penguins could be forced to start their third string goalie in Game 2 and might have to patch a hole in the forward group left open with Rakell’s injury.

It took the entire team to close out Game 1, and that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon.

