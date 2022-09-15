Penguins Prospect Owen Pickering Misses Opening Day of Rookie Camp

Pittsburgh Penguins rookie camp is underway without one of their top prospects, Owen Pickering.

The whistles have been blown and rookie camp is open for the Pittsburgh Penguins and their prospects.

While the Penguins invited 25 players to the camp, one of the top prospects is noticeably off the ice for the first day.

2022 first round pick Owen Pickering has been listed as injured and is not participating as camp gets underway, according to DK Pittsburghs Sport's Taylor Haase.

While Pickering isn’t battling for a spot on the NHL roster, it is not ideal seeing one of the team’s top prospects on the shelf already.

The sooner you can get your prospects and future stars involved in the system the better.

Pickering was a full participant in the Penguins development camp that took place in July and impressed with his size and speed.

Prospects from the Penguins system will take on Boston Bruins youngsters on Saturday as part of the annual Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, New York.

It is not immediately clear what the injury is and if Pickering will be available for the game against the Bruins.

Penguins rookie camp is scheduled to go on until Sept. 20, a couple of days before the start of full training camp.

