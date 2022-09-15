Skip to main content

Report: Penguins Prospect Owen Pickering Misses Opening Day of Rookie Camp

Pittsburgh Penguins rookie camp is underway without one of their top prospects, Owen Pickering.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The whistles have been blown and rookie camp is open for the Pittsburgh Penguins and their prospects.

While the Penguins invited 25 players to the camp, one of the top prospects is noticeably off the ice for the first day.

2022 first round pick Owen Pickering has been listed as injured and is not participating as camp gets underway, according to DK Pittsburghs Sport's Taylor Haase.

While Pickering isn’t battling for a spot on the NHL roster, it is not ideal seeing one of the team’s top prospects on the shelf already.

The sooner you can get your prospects and future stars involved in the system the better.

Pickering was a full participant in the Penguins development camp that took place in July and impressed with his size and speed.

Prospects from the Penguins system will take on Boston Bruins youngsters on Saturday as part of the annual Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, New York.

It is not immediately clear what the injury is and if Pickering will be available for the game against the Bruins.

Penguins rookie camp is scheduled to go on until Sept. 20, a couple of days before the start of full training camp.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Fantasy Experts Go Too Low on Penguins, Tristan Jarry Predictions

Penguins' Jake Guentzel Projected To Be Even Better This Season

Multiple Former Penguins Sign PTO's Across NHL

PTO Season in Full Swing for the Penguins

Three Players Penguins Should Still Invite to Training Camp

Six Penguins with the Most to Prove this Season

USATSI_18659938_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Prospect Owen Pickering Misses Opening Day of Rookie Camp

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17596862_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins' Kris Letang Expected to Have Another Career Year

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17458568_168388612_lowres (2)
Pens Talk

Fantasy Experts Go Too Low on Penguins, Tristan Jarry Predictions

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17142719_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins’ Jake Guentzel Projected To Be Even Better This Season

By Nicholas Brlansky
USATSI_17890570_168388612_lowres
News

Multiple Former Penguins Sign PTOs Across NHL

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_18027716_168388612_lowres
News

Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues Signs with Avalanche

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_16943307_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

PTO Season in Full Swing for the Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat
USATSI_14173494_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins May Have Diamond in The Rough With Alex Nylander.

By Jacob Punturi
USATSI_17443441_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Three Players Penguins Should Still Invite to Training Camp

By Jacob Punturi