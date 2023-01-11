Penguins Will Wear Winter Classic Jersey in Two More Games

The Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 Winter Classic jerseys will be back for two more appearances.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they will wear their uniforms from the 2023 Winter Classic two more times this season.

On January 20 against the Ottawa Senators and March 11 against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins will wear the cream colored uniforms dawning a yellow ‘P.’

The sweater was inspired by the old Pittsburgh Pirates NHL franchise from the mid-to-late 1920’s.

Given the years of the old franchise, the NHL Pirates were actually the first team in Pittsburgh to wear the now iconic black and gold colors.

The 2023 Winter Classic uniform also feature a bright yellow helmet to match the front logo and numbers.

During the outdoor game at Fenway Park, the Penguins lost to the Boston Bruins by a score of 2-1 with the only goal being scored by Kasperi Kapanen.

Tristan Jarry left the game early with a lower-body injury and is yet to return game action.

The Penguins and Winter Classic uniforms haven't had a great history, but it looks like they're willing to give it another try.

The uniform is one of five jerseys being worn by the Penguins during the 2022-23 season.

