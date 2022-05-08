Skip to main content

Penguins Take 2-1 Series Lead Over Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins close out a big victory in Game 3.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins take another lead in the opening round series, moving up 2-1 over the New York Rangers after a 7-4 win in Game 3. 

The Penguins started hot, taking a 4-1 lead by the end of the first period. The Rangers got things going in the second, shutting out Pittsburgh 3-0 to tie the game at four, but the Pens took over once again to close out the game in the third period. 

Danton Heinen, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel all had a goal each. Jeff Carter and Evan Rodrigues finished with two goals each. 

Louis Domingue saved 32 shots on the way to his first playoff win. He finished with a .889% save percentage. 

Game 4 stays in Pittsburgh and will be held at PPG Paints arena on Monday. 

