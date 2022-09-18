Calling All Pittsburgh Fans! THE NFL FAN OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY CAPTAIN MORGAN contest is officially on!

The best time of the year is upon us, sports fans: football and hockey season! There's no better fans in sports than in Pittsburgh, and now there's a chance to prove it. Sports Illustrated is joining forces with Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and the NFL to find the most devoted fans in the country.

Pittsburgh fans have a chance to be acknowledged all season long by the NFL and Captain Morgan for their commitment to their teams and love of football. What does this mean? The ultimate fan of the year isn't just your run of the mill, paint your face on gameday fan. The NFL is looking for the extraordinary fans who go the extra mile, who spice up the experience of the game every single week of the season.

If you or someone you know spices up NFL Sundays week after week, now is the time to nominate the most devoted yinzers at nfl.com/fanoftheyear for a once in a lifetime spiced up experience to Super Bowl LVII and the crown of Fan of the Year.

Each NFL team will select one #FanOfTheYear to celebrate all season long, with prizes including a trip for two to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII Weekend, plus VIP perks like appearing in Sports Illustrated in a Captain Morgan cover ad, passes to the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party, access to the NFL’s Super Bowl LVII Experience, and two tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

But the winning team won’t be the only ones taking home a trophy: The NFL and Captain Morgan will announce the ultimate #FanOfTheYear winner live on stage at the 2023 NFL Honors, the NFL’s primetime award special, during Super Bowl Week in Phoenix.

The NFL FAN OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY CAPTAIN MORGAN is already underway, so spice up those submissions and show off the ultimate football fan and let's bring the title of Fan of the Year to the 'Burgh!

Please drink responsibly.

CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum. Premium Caribbean Rum With Spice And Other Natural Flavors. 35% Alc/Vol. Captain Morgan Rum Co., New York, NY. Do not forward to anyone under 21.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Prospect Owen Pickering Misses Opening Day of Rookie Camp

Fantasy Experts Go Too Low on Penguins, Tristan Jarry Predictions

Penguins' Jake Guentzel Projected To Be Even Better This Season

Multiple Former Penguins Sign PTO's Across NHL

PTO Season in Full Swing for the Penguins