Sidney Crosby Gives Thoughts on Mike Sullivan's 300 Win Milestone

The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins opened up about his coach and his recent career milestone.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have seen incredible successes since Mike Sullivan arrived as head coach in late 2015.

Over the last eight seasons, Sullivan has grown into one of the best coaches in the league, helping the Penguins raise two more Stanley Cup banners to the rafters.

Sullivan recently reaches his 300th win behind a Penguins bench, and he thanked his players for the milestone.

“I’m grateful to the players,” Sullivan said. “They’re the guys that go out there and earn the wins for us.”

While the players are the ones on the ice collecting the wins, the team’s leaders appreciate what Sullivan has brought to the team.

“As a player you want to get better and improve,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “He’s been somebody who’s looking to do that every year as a coach.”

It isn’t just on ice success that makes Sullivan such a great coach in Crosby’s eyes; Crosby made sure to point out that Sullivan is a standout bench boss in every aspect of the game.

“Whether it’s us as individuals or as a team, the things he’s brought the challenge and make us better,” Crosby said. “Preparation and all the work he does behind the scenes in making sure that we have every opportunity to be successful as players.”

Sullivan surpassed Dan Bylsma as the Penguins winningest head coach last season and looks to push the number even higher.

300 wins is no small feat and everyone in the Penguins locker room can recognize that.

“He does that on a daily basis,” Crosby said regarding the work Sullivan puts in. “[300 wins] is a representation of that.”

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Jake Guentzel Being Evaluated, Will Travel with Penguins

Tristan Jarry Finds 'Edge' in Perfect Start to Penguins Season

Multiple Penguins Score First Goals with Team

Penguins Remain Perfect at Home Before Heading West

Mike Sullivan Picks Up 300th Win as Penguins Coach