Penguins Assistant Coach Mike Vellucci Enters COVID Protocol Prior to Game 7

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their assistant coach for the elimination game.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will not have assistant coach Mike Vellucci for Game 7 against the New York Rangers. The team announced prior to the elimination game that the assistant coach has entered the NHL COVID-19 protocols.

Vellucci has been with the team since 2020 after spending a season as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach.

The Penguins and Rangers are tied 3-3 heading into tonight's game at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET.

