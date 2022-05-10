Penguins Take 3-1 Series Lead Over Rangers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to grow their opening round series lead over the New York Rangers, closing out Game 4 with a 7-2 victory.
The goals were coming quick as the Pens took a 1-1 tie into the second period before going up 6-2 after three-straight goals and then another two goals before the end of the period.
Nothing changed in the third period as the Pens scored the only goal of the last 20 minutes, finishing off back-to-back wins in Pittsburgh.
Penguins Stats
Goals:
- Sidney Crosby
- Jake Guentzel
- Evgeni Malkin
- Jeff Carter
- Danton Heinen
Assists:
- Bryan Rust
- Sidney Crosby (2)
- Jake Guentzel
- Jason Zucker
- Brian Boyle
- Teddy Blueger
- Kassperi Kapanen
Louis Domingue finished with 24 saved shots.
The series heads back to New York for Game 5 on Wednesday night. A Penguins win would end the series.
