Penguins Activate Ryan Poehling from Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Penguins are continuing to get healthier with Ryan Poehling returning to the lineup.

After missing 11 of the last 12 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ryan Poehling will finally return to the lineup.

Ahead of their matchup against the New Jersey Devils, the Penguins announced that they have activated Poehling from the injured reserve.

Poehling has been dealing with an upper-body injury that landed him on the Penguins injured reserve twice since late December.

The one game Poehling appeared in during this stretch was the 4-2 loss to the Devils.

With Poehling’s list from injured reserve, his first game back will also come against the Devils.

The Penguins have gone 4-5-3 in their matches without Poehling in the lineup and the bottom six has gotten progressively worse over those weeks.

Poehling won’t be an immediate fix for stabilize the bottom six, but he should at least bring a boost to the group.

The return of Poehling also likely drops Danton Heinen to be healthy scratched again.

In Poehling’s 31 games played this season, he has scored four goals and four assists for eight points all as a mainstay on the fourth line.

