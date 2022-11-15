Penguins Activate Teddy Blueger from LTIR

Teddy Blueger is yet to play a game this season; he looks to be a step closer with the Pittsburgh Penguins activating him from LTIR.

PITTSBURGH - After almost a month on the long term injured reserve (LTIR), the Pittsburgh Penguins have activated Teddy Blueger.

To make room for Blueger on the roster, the Penguins have sent Filip Hallander back to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.

Blueger has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and is yet to play a game in the 2022-23 season.

The Penguins have played in 15 games and recorded a record of 6-6-3 in Blueger’s absence.

Recently, Blueger said that this was the most frustrating injury of his career, saying he felt like almost half of the season has already missed him.

Last season, Blueger played in 65 games and picked up nine goals while recording a career high of 19 assists and 28 points.

It was never exactly clear what the injury was, but head coach Mike Sullivan recently that Blueger and the team had been taking it day-by-day.

Every day was being based on ‘reactions’ from Blueger and how he responded to certain stimulus from the team.

Blueger’s activation does not mean he is for sure in the lineup when the Penguins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Everyone will have to wait for the official release of the lineup to see if Blueger makes his season debut.

Regardless of playing against Toronto or not, Blueger looks to be cleared and ready for game action.

In Hallander's two games in the NHL, he did not score a point and recorded not shots on goal.

