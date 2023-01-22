Penguins Once Again Come Up Short in Overtime

The Pittsburgh Penguins put together a great game but still lose in the bonus frame.

Afternoon hockey and the Pittsburgh Penguins usually don’t get along, but they were forced to deal with a 2:00 p.m. puck drop against the New Jersey Devils.

For the second straight game, the Penguins got healthier with the return of Ryan Poehling to the fourth line.

Tristan Jarry was also in net for his second start since coming back from a lower-body injury and he was tested early.

Under a minute into the contest, the Devils took the lead off of a perfectly placed shot from Jack Hughes.

While down by a goal, the Penguins continued to allow odd-man rushes, but Jarry stood tall.

The Penguins got that goal back during a 4-on-4 situation with a rare looking goal from Sidney Crosby.

From well above the faceoff circles, Crosby let a one-timer ride that found its way to the net.

The tally extended Crosby’s point streak to four games but that was his first goal of the stretch.

While Jarry had some heavy work early in the match, he didn’t see much of anything in the second.

The Penguins only allowed two shots on goal while putting up 12 of their own through the entirety of the second.

While the final period was a little more evenly matched, neither team broke through for a goal and sent the game to overtime.

With another bonus point on the line, the Penguins had themselves a tough start to the bonus frame.

A broken play allowed the Devils to get an early opportunity, but Jarry came up huge.

Shortly following that save the Penguins went down and looked to score the game winner but were instead assessed a penalty for too many men on the ice.

The Devils claimed the extra point with a goal on the ensuing power play; despite the loss in overtime the Penguins earned a standings point in their third consecutive game.

