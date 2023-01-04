Penguins Among Best Odds To Win Stanley Cup

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a tough go recently, but are still looked at as one of the best teams in the NHL.

Despite a poor stretch over the last five games, the Pittsburgh Penguins still sit with some of the best odds to win the Stanley Cup.

In the latest update on the DraftKings and the NHL, the Penguins are tied for the ninth best odds to take home the Cup at +1800.

The odds sit tied with the Calgary Flames who have reached a record of 18-14-7.

As the Penguins approach the midpoint of the season, they hold a 19-12-6 record which sits sixth in a stacked Metropolitan Division.

At 44 points, the Penguins are currently out of a playoff position, sitting just behind the New York Islanders for the second wild card spot.

The Metro is likely once again the best division in the NHL, as two of the teams with better odds than the Penguins are from within the Metropolitan.

The Penguins are in the midst of another lengthy winless streak, but the sportsbooks are still confident they can reach the postseason for the 17th consecutive season.

According to the numbers from DrafKings and the NHL, the Penguins +1800 odds are an improvement from the +2000 they were given on November 1.

There’s a lot of season left and a lot of time for the Penguins to iron out their issues, but as usual, the Penguins are looking like one of the safest bets in the NHL.

