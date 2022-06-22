Evgeni Malkin and Penguins Not Close with New Contract

Elliotte Friedman says that money is the issue between Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins

No matter what happens with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the 2022 NHL offseason is lining up to be one of the wildest summers for the league in recent memory.

The Penguins are more than likely near the top of everyone’s radar thanks to multiple franchise cornerstones due for new contracts.

While all parties involved with Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and the Penguins front office have expressed interest in keeping the core together, there have been speed bumps along the way.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sports Net Canada, there is a new obstacle in the Malkin discussions.

Friedman joined the Pat McAfee Show and was asked for updates on the high profile free agents.

From what Friedman has been hearing, both Malkin's camp and the organization have been able to reach agreements on years, it’s the money that has become a sticking point.

“I think with Malkin… the biggest issue is dollars,” Friedman said. “I think they were willing to agree on term.”

There seems to be a willingness for Malkin to re-sign with the Penguins for three seasons to line the end of his new contract with the end of captain Sidney Crosby’s.

“I just heard the money wasn’t close.”

Malkin is coming off of a contract that paid him $9.5 million annually and he has hinted at a willingness to take a pay cut to remain in Pittsburgh.

Perhaps Penguins general manager Ron Hextall called Malkin’s bluff with a pay cut?

Rob Rossi of the Athletic did mention earlier in the offseason that both Malkin and Letang were offered $5 million deals but those prices were too low.

If money is the sticking point for Malkin, we have to look at the range now; he’s willing to take a pay cut from $9.5 million, but is expecting more than $5 million.

An early prediction on Malkin’s new contract if he sticks with the Penguins would have to look something like three years and around $7 to $8 million.

The Penguins currently have $23.2 million in cap space, but that will fill up quick with multiple other contracts to negotiate.

Friedman closed off his Pens talk with McAfee saying that the Penguins and Letang are closer to a done deal but are still off by about $1.25 million per year.

For what it's worth, while it's hard losing either player, Malkin would be the easier player to replace.

