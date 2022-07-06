Penguins 2022-23 Schedule Announced

The NHL and Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their schedule for the 2022-23 NHL season. While most of the Penguins await news on Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang's contracts, others will look to book their tickets to one of next year's premier matchups.

The Penguins will open the season on home ice against the Arizona Coyotes on October 13th at 7:00 pm. That will mark the first time since the 2019-20 season that the Penguins will open the year at PPG Paints Arena, a game in which they lost 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres. Pittsburgh is 6-2-1 in season openers on home ice during the Sidney Crosby era.

Another highlight of next season's schedule is the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins. That will mark the Penguin's sixth outdoor game since winning the inaugural Winter Classic in 2008. Including that win, the Penguins have a record of 2-2-1 in outdoor games. It will also be the second time the Winter Classic will be at Fenway Park.

The new schedule includes 15 back-to-backs, starting with a pair in late October on the Penguin's annual western Canada road trip. The team will be off from January 29th through February 6th for the NHL All-Star Game, which will be in Sunrise, Florida, on February 3rd and 4th.

For those who enjoyed the series between the Penguins and the New York Rangers, the week of March 12th as those two teams will square off three times in four games. That will include back-to-back games at Madison Square Garden for the Penguins on March 16th and 18th.

The Penguin's season will conclude on April 13th with a road game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team's home finale is scheduled for two days prior against the Chicago Blackhawks.

