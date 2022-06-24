Skip to main content

Penguins Announce Promotions to Tom Kostopoulos and Madison Nikkel

The Pittsburgh Penguins announce Kostopoulos as director of player development and Nikkel as video coach.

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to make front office moves and promotions as the summer rolls along.

It was announced by general manager Ron Hextall that Tom Kostopoulos was promoted to director of player development and Madison Nikkel to video coach.

Kostopoulous spent the last four seasons as a player development coach between both Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Prior to joining the player development staff, Kostopoulos played 19 seasons in professional hockey between the NHL and AHL.

He combined for 1,468 games between the NHL and AHL and is one of the few players to ever play over 500 games in both leagues.

Through 630 career NHL games, Kostopoulos reached 61 goals and 96 assists for 157 points.

Kostopoulos played NHL games for the Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames, and New Jersey Devils.

Nikkel spent the last three years as Pittsburgh’s assistant video coach, and the three years prior to that as the WBS Penguins video coach.

Only 28-years-old, Nikkel graduated from Boston College with a degree in economics and mathematics.

By Nick Horwat1 minute ago
