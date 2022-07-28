Skip to main content

Penguins Announce Return to Prospect Challenge, Start of Training Camp

Pittsburgh Penguins youngsters will head to Buffalo, NY to play a game in the annual Prospect Challenge
The Pittsburgh Penguins will be returning to the annual Prospects Challenge for the first time since 2019.

The tournament takes place from September 15-19 in Buffalo, New York and the Penguins will be taking part in one game.

Hosted by the Buffalo Sabres, the Penguins will play their match against the Boston Bruins; other teams invited include the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and Ottawa Senators.

Rosters for the Prospects Challenge game are set to be released at a later date.

Information regarding a possible livestream will also come at a later date.

The single game will be played on September 17 and will be used as a part of the Penguins’ newly scheduled rookie camp.

The Penguins Rookie Camp will take place from September 15-20 and be a lot like the previous Development Camp.

The organization’s younger players will gain experience with the system and will wrap up the day before full training camp opens.

The full schedule for the Penguins Rookie and Training Camp are also scheduled to be released at a later date.

Penguins Announce Return to Prospect Challenge, Start of Training Camp

