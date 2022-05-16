Skip to main content

Penguins C Brian Boyle Undergoes Knee Surgery

The Pittsburgh Penguins center was injured in Game 6 against the New York Rangers.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Brian Boyle underwent successful left knee surgery, the team announced. 

Boyle left in Game 6 against the New York Rangers. He did not return during the game or participate in any skating the next two days. His surgery took place at UPMC Presbyterian-Shadyside in Pittsburgh. His expected recovery time is six weeks.

Boyle had 11 goals and 10 assists in the 2021-2022 season. He also recored two assists in the postseason. 

